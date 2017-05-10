Buhari Appointing Osinbajo as ‘Coordinator’ is an Impeachable Offence – Adegboruwa

A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has described President Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “Coordinator” of the nation’s affairs while he proceeds abroad for an indefinite sick leave as an impeachable offence.

According to the Adegboruwa, the National Assembly should reject the letter from the President as it has brought the nation into a serious constitutional crisis.

Adegboruwa said “A coordinator is a Person of equal status with others. So the Vee Pee cannot make appointments or sack anybody while the President is away. He cannot discipline any erring minister. He is limited in policy decisions, as a coordinator. He has no power of control over the “Cabal” to whom the president has handed over power, albeit illegally.”

“The Chief of Staff was recently reported to have moved vital documents away from Aso Villa. In effect, Nigeria has no leader presently. The existing office of Vee Pee is no more. The constitutionally created office of Acting President has been circumscribed by the President.

“The President is away on an indefinite medical trip abroad. The Senate lacks the power to pronounce Osinbajo As Acting President, without a WRITTEN RESOLUTION of BOTH CHAMBERS of the National Assembly, through a DECISION taken on the FLOOR of both chambers.

“The President cannot travel for medical check up for an indefinite period of time. The National Assembly should reject the letter from the President. There is therefore a serious constitutional crisis.

“Pro-government lawyers and activists, who have goaded the Buhari administration into dubious and reckless interpretations of the Constitution in the past, should be held responsible for the current crisis and all acts of impunity from Aso Villa.

“In all, the National Assembly should commence impeachment proceedings against the President for gross misconduct.”

__________

