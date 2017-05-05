Buhari attends Jumaat service
President Muhammadu Buhari has been sighted currently attending the Friday worship service (Jumaat) at the Aso Villa mosque. This is the first Jumaat service he will be attending in four weeks
The post Buhari attends Jumaat service appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!