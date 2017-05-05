Buhari attends Jumaat service

President Muhammadu Buhari has been sighted currently attending the Friday worship service (Jumaat) at the Aso Villa mosque. This is the first Jumaat service he will be attending in four weeks

The post Buhari attends Jumaat service appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

