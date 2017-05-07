Buhari confirms 82 Chibok girls were swapped with Boko Haram prisoners
The Presidency has confirmed the release of 82 more of the Chibok school girls. Spokesperson to the President, Shehu Garba revealed in a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday that the girls were taken back in exchange for some Boko Haram “suspects” that were held by the government. The Chibok secondary school girls […]
Buhari confirms 82 Chibok girls were swapped with Boko Haram prisoners
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!