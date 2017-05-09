Buhari deploys medical experts to Abuja IDPs camp

The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, had deployed medical experts to Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Abuja, to provide assistance to pregnant women, children and youths.

The gesture was organised by her pet project, “Future Assured” initiative, in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Cry for Help, in Abuja.

Aisha also provided free drugs to no fewer than 2,000 IDPs for illness ranging from high blood pressure to blood sugar, hypertension and diabetics after test in the camp.

Besides, the wife of the president donated bags of rice, mats, wrappers and souvenaires for the IDPs.

The National Coordinator, “’Future Assured”, Dr Mohammed Kamal, said that the aim of the medical outreach was to improve the living condition of women and children in the IDPs camp.

While presenting the relief materials to the IDPs, Kamal said the gesture was part of Aisha’s passion to assist the less privileged in the society, especially women and children.

“We are here to provide essential medical services to IDPs, especially offer screening in hypertension and diabetics,’’ he said.

The health facilitator at the event, Mrs Maryam Hadi, said the wife of the president is committed to safeguarding the health of women and children, especially the less privileged.

The medical team comprised pharmacists, doctors and nurses.The beneficiaries thanked the wife of the president for the gesture.

The IDPs spokesman, Mr Idriss Ibrahim-Halilu, expressed gratitude to Aisha for the kind gesture and urged other philanthropists to emulate her.

Ibrahim-Halilu also, called on wealthy individuals to assist them with farming tools to enable them continue with their farming activities.

Another IDP, Mr Mamman Ali, also appealed to relevant agencies to provide them with teachers as the number of pupils in the camp was more than the teachers.

