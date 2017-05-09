Buhari didn’t name Osinbajo Acting President – Ohuabunwa

The Senator representing Abia-North at the National Assembly, Mao Ohuabunwa, on Tuesday, said the transfer of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was not clear. Ohuabunwa had raised a point of order after President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, separately read a […]

Buhari didn’t name Osinbajo Acting President – Ohuabunwa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

