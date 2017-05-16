Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari: DSS should arrest those saying president is dead – NFD

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Forum of Democrats (NFD) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and punish those behind death reports about President Muhammadu Buhari. This call followed publication by a news site that Buhari had died in a London hospital. A statement on Monday by president of the forum, Gambo Danbatta, said the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

