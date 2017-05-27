Buhari favouring Yorubas, done nothing for the North – Junaid Muhammed

A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has noted that President Muhammdau Buhari has been busy favouring the Yorubas of the Southwest. He said the President has not done even a single road in the north, recalling that this was exactly how former President Goodluck Jonathan abandoned the South-south during his 6 years in office. […]

Buhari favouring Yorubas, done nothing for the North – Junaid Muhammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

