Buhari gives appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people – Ex-Senate Chief Whip, Owie

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is giving appointments meant for Igbos to Hausa people. Owie made the claim while frowning at the lopsided appointments being made by the Buhari-led Federal Government. Speaking at an event organised by the National Confraternity of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

