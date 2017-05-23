Buhari has beefed up Army’s capacity – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has improved the operational capacity of the Nigerian Army. Buratai stated this when he declared open the “Combat Arms” training week of the Nigerian Army, at the headquarters of Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji. “It is necessary to note […]

Buhari has beefed up Army's capacity – Buratai

