Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari Has Been Rejected By the Living God – Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has continued his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by saying that something critical will happen to him in the coming months as he urged Nigerians to be vigilant.

He wrote:

“President Muhammadu Buhari is venal and malevolent. He has been rejected by the Living God. His is a government of pyschopaths, ethnic supremacists, radical Islamists, skull and bone diviners and voodoo merchants. We are entering the end game. Everything is coming to a head. The next few months will be instructive and critical. Much will happen.”

The post Buhari Has Been Rejected By the Living God – Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.