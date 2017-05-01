Buhari Has Been Rejected By the Living God – Femi Fani-Kayode

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has continued his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by saying that something critical will happen to him in the coming months as he urged Nigerians to be vigilant.

He wrote:

“President Muhammadu Buhari is venal and malevolent. He has been rejected by the Living God. His is a government of pyschopaths, ethnic supremacists, radical Islamists, skull and bone diviners and voodoo merchants. We are entering the end game. Everything is coming to a head. The next few months will be instructive and critical. Much will happen.”