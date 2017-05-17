Buhari has no support from Northern elders, they are pretending – Sokoto Commissioner, Mohammed

The Sokoto State Commissioner, Bello Mohammed, has lashed out at Northern leaders and elite from the region, saying they are not ready to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Speaking at the ongoing maiden Northern Nigeria Solid Minerals and Workshop in Kaduna State, Mohammed maintained that only lips service is being paid, as there is […]

Buhari has no support from Northern elders, they are pretending – Sokoto Commissioner, Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

