Buhari has not failed Nigeria – Presidency

*says it’s too early to judge

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Presidency has given a clean bill of health to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress, APC led government, saying the President has not failed Nigerians in any way.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina while giving a mid term report of the administration alongside Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said it was unfair to judge the president when he still had two more years in office.

He said: “You cannot write the report card of this administration in two years. The mandate is four years and it is too early in the day. You don’t reach definite term in the mid-term.”

“We will have a lot more to fulfill. If anybody tells you APC has failed, tell them it’s too early in the day, we still have two years, it’s a four year term”.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Spokesman before the commencement of the press conference called for a minute silence in honour of Chukwuma Onuekwusi, State House correspondent for Channels Television who died early Wednesday.

On alleged coup plot, Adesina described the remark by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai as only “a routine warning from the army”.

More details coming

The post Buhari has not failed Nigeria – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

