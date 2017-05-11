Buhari Has Taken Me More Than A VP, Treats Me Like A Son – Yemi Osinbajo

The Vice-President of the Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo says his superior, President Muhammadu Buhari treats him ‘like a son’.

VP Osinbajo made the statement while being received by the Emir of Kastina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman in Kastina state.

According to Osinbajo’s aide, Laolu Akande, the VP said “I feel very much at home in Kastina. More so because this is the State of the President who

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

