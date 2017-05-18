Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari hates Igbos, Tinubu crying over treatment of Osinbajo, Yorubas – Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other top Youruba leaders in the party are crying over the treatment being meted out to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and the southwest region in general by the “cabal”. He also lambasted Igbos who joined the APC, saying Buhari […]

Buhari hates Igbos, Tinubu crying over treatment of Osinbajo, Yorubas – Fani-Kayode

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.