Buhari Holds Secret Meeting With AGF, GMD NNPC

Baring any last minute eventuality, the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary to the Government of the General of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke would submit its report tomorrow.

The Minister of Justice and Attorny-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubkar Malami who is a member of the panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dropped the hints on Tuesday while speaking to State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He however refused to speak on whether the committee would yield to the calls of not making the report public, saying “it will be preemptive”, as the committee’s 14 days life span is yet to elapse.

Similarly, the president also met with the Group Managing Director, GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

Details later

Vanguard Newspaper

The post Buhari Holds Secret Meeting With AGF, GMD NNPC appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

