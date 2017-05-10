Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari in London: It’s well with Nigeria despite…

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that he is confident that his administration will run smoothly, despite his indefinite absence. Buhari left the country night of last Sunday for further medical check-ups in the UK, after meeting the 82 released Chibok girls in Aso Villa. The President assured Nigerians that there was no cause for […]

