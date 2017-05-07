Buhari increases budget to Amnesty Programme by N35bn
President Muhammadu Buhari administration has released additional N35 billion to step-up the Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta region. The lifeline, according to a release from the Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, on Saturday is in sustenance of the new understanding between the Federal Government and the oil-producing communities. The FG had approved a […]
