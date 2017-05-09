Buhari insulted Osinbajo before leaving for UK – Fani-Kayode‎

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari referring to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “co-ordinator” and not Acting President, is “insulting and dangerous”. Buhari flew out of the country Sunday night, to undergo further medical check-ups in the UK. But before then, he sent a letter to the Senate […]

Buhari insulted Osinbajo before leaving for UK – Fani-Kayode‎

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

