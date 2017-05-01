‘Buhari is a Father figure while Jonathan never symbolized anything for Nigeria’

…While Buhari is a father figure who propels national development

By Nwafor Sunday

The minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu, has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan never symbolised anything for Nigeria unlike President Muhammadu Buhari who is a father figure that is ever ready to take Nigeria to a greater height.

Shittu, made the remark known to newsmen (Tribune), while reiterating the reason why Nigerians would beg Buhari to run for 2019 presidential election, cum his chances of getting Oyo state’s All Progressives Congress governorship ticket with about 16 others.

According to him, “We still have two years. But I want to assure you that by the grace of God, we would urge him to seek re-election because it is only once in a while that you get a father figure for a nation to move forward and attain greatness.

“He is unlike former President Goodluck Jonathan, who never, with due respect, symbolised anything for the country.

“Buhari’s body language is enough to compel people to do things rightly. In the area of finances, electricity and others. A lot of people have had to sit up even before he speaks. So, we need the Buhari father figure for a length of time for the country to get its act right to attain greatness under his leadership.

However, Shittu, pointing at the number coming for APC’S Oyo’s governoship ticket he said, “I don’t get upset by the number. I expect we will have many more. But, I know that there are so many upstarts who only want attention for the purpose of either going to the Senate or the House of Representatives or getting commissionership eventually.

Speaking further he said, “When the time comes, men will emerge and the boys will be separated. If you look at the records, I am the most senior in age among all the so-called governorship hopefuls. I am the most senior in terms of the years of commencement to politics. I started politics in 1979, after I had become a lawyer already. I became a member of the state House of Assembly as a fresh lawyer.

“So, if I was already a lawyer in 1979 before starting a political journey, you would agree with me that, looking at the records of all others, with due respect to them, there is none (of them) who came into politics less than 10 years after I had commenced my journey” he opined.

The post 'Buhari is a Father figure while Jonathan never symbolized anything for Nigeria' appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

