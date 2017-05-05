‘Buhari is a walking corpse, living dead’ – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as described the ruler-ship of President Buhari as corpsocracy. The former APC chieftain took to his facebook account to write and essay titled ‘the resurrection of corpsocracy’. Read the full essay below, The day before yesterday we were told by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, that her husband…

The post ‘Buhari is a walking corpse, living dead’ – Femi Fani-Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

