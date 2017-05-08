Buhari is clean but habouring corrupt people – David-West – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari is clean but habouring corrupt people – David-West
Daily Post Nigeria
Elder statesman and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tam David-West has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is habouring corrupt people. He, therefore, called on the President to urgently kick them out of his …
Revealed! How Buhari will finally succeed in anti-corruption war
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!