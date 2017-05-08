Buhari is clean but habouring corrupt people – David-West
Elder statesman and former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof. Tam David-West has claimed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is habouring corrupt people. He, therefore, called on the President to urgently kick them out of his government. David-West, who spoke with newsmen shortly after being conferred with honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) by the Nasarawa […]
Buhari is clean but habouring corrupt people – David-West
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!