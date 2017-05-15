Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari is not dead – Presidency

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has insisted that nothing unpleasant has happened to his principal. Shehu stated this on Sunday while reacting to speculations on social media that Buhari had died. He described the stories as “baseless rumour”, urging Nigerians to disregard them. “Baseless rumors are trending […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

