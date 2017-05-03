Buhari Is Resting Today, He Is Taking The Advice Of His Doctors – Lai Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari continues to take a rest from official functions on the advice of his doctors, Information Minister Lai Mohammed has said. Mr. Mohammed stated this Wednesday while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which Mr. Buhari failed to attend for the third time running.

“The President chose today to rest, he was in his office yesterday, which you all reported.“He is taking his doctors’ advice so that he can fully recover,” the minister said.

Mr. Buhari was also absent during FEC meeting last week. Then, Mr. Mohammed said the president was taking the day to rest and work from home

