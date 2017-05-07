Buhari jets out to London for medical check

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Nigeria for London Sunday night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President assured Nigerians that there is no cause for worry”, said Femi Adesina, the media and publicity adviser

“He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors.

“Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution”.

The President had travelled in January for a similar check and returned on 10 March.

Vanguard

