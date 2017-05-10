Buhari meets 82 Chibok school girls in Abuja

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday reassured her support to resettle the recently rescued Chibok school girls.

Buahri also advised them to forget the past and engage in skill acquisition to be self-reliant.

She made these remarks during her meeting with the 82 freed Chibok school girls in Abuja.

The wife of the president was accompanied at the occasion by Ministers of Information and Women Affairs, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Sen. Jummai Alhassan, respectively.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Hajo Sani, and some wives of state governors.

She urged the girls to also focus on their education as soon as they were reintegrated into the society.

“When you are away, we cried and prayed with your parents for your safe return,” she said.

Buhari, who prayed for the safe return of the remaining girls, assured them that their future would be bright and presented gift items to them.

The wife of the president expressed gratitude to relevant agencies involved in the release of the girls.

On her part, the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, expressed her happiness for the safe return of the girls.

On her part, Alhassan said that the girls would be reintegrated back to the society after they had undergone psychotherapy.

Alhassan also said that the government made provision for skill acquisition programme for the girls to enable them earn a decent life.

The minister thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for exhibiting serious commitment towards the successful return of the girls.

Similarly, Mohammed said: “What is paramount to us is the release of the remaining girls”.

The minister also assured the girls that in a matter of days, they would be reunited with their respective families.

“We will take care of you physically and psychologically,” he said.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Miss Rhoda Chibok, thanked the federal government for ensuring their safe return and appeal for the rescue of all Nigerians held in captivity by insurgents and other miscreants.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

