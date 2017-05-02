Buhari ‘meets’ Attorney General, frowns at delay in passage of anti-graft Act
The president says there is no expeditious determination on the passage of the anti-graft bill by the NASS.
The post Buhari ‘meets’ Attorney General, frowns at delay in passage of anti-graft Act appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!