Buhari meets Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara before London trip [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday night met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Zamfara State Governor, Abubakar Yari ahead of his trip to London. Shortly before the meeting, he expressed delight on the freedom of 82 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram on Saturday. Buhari stated this in […]

Buhari meets Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara before London trip [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

