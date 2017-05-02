Buhari meets with AGF, GMD NNPC
As Osinbajo’s panel likely to submit reports tomorrow
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-Baring any last minute eventuality, the Presidential committee investigating suspended Secretary to the Government of the General of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke would submit its report tomorrow.
The Minister of Justice and Attorny-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubkar Malami who is a member of the panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dropped the hints on Tuesday while speaking to State House correspondents after a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He however refused to speak on whether the committee would yield to the calls of not making the report public, saying “it will be preemptive”, as the committee’s 14 days life span is yet to elapse.
Similarly, the president also met with the Group Managing Director, GMD of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.
Details later
The post Buhari meets with AGF, GMD NNPC appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!