Buhari names Ekiti Federal Varsity after Late General Adebayo

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday named the Federal University, Oye Ekiti after the late military governor of the old Western Region, Major General Adeyinka Adebayo. The President, who was represented by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbanjo at the funeral service held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin Ekiti, said the honour was done to immortalize […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

