Buhari needs prayers not mockery – Badejo

By Prince Okafor

FORMER General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church, Dr. Wilson Badejo has call on Nigerians to pray for President Mohammadu Buhari, rather than making mockery of his present health situation.

Speaking during a press conference in celebration of his 70th birthday anniversary in Lagos, Dr. Badejo, said; “One of the things that makes me sad about the current happenings in our country is the sarcastic reactions by some Nigerians, especially in the social media.”

As far as the human eyes can see, I think the President means well for this country and, therefore, deserves the prayers of all Nigerians. But rather than empathise with him, some compatriots have been mocking him, even taunting him to resign.

“That is not the way to go. First, we must recognise the fact that this President is 74. And at 74, you cannot but experience certain discomforts associated with aging, except you are specially favored by the Almighty God.”

Dr. Badejo, who is also the founder of The Wilson Badejo Foundation, WBF, further stated that, “From 50 year, your muscles, bones and system have started a gradual process of declining performance. You may not notice it initially but it is there. Therefore, it is not unusual for a 74-year-old to have something eating him or her.

