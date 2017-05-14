Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari: Nigerians react angrily to Femi Adesina’s comment on president’s health

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A tweet by Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has attracted attacks by social media users. The presidential aide Sunday evening tweeted: ”Why do some people rage and imagine vain things? It is the counsel of God that shall stand. May God bless all those praying for PMB. The […]

Buhari: Nigerians react angrily to Femi Adesina’s comment on president’s health

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.