Buhari operating civilian dictatorship since he became President – NBA

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Owerri, Imo State Chapter, Lawrence Nwakaeti, has asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress, APC, operated a civilian dictatorship government. Nwakaeti, who made the remark while assessing the two years of the APC-led government, insisted that the past two years was characterized with impunity and abuse […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

