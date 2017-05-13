Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari, Osinbajo will be together beyond 2023 – Presidency fires back at Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Friday said the relationship between the President and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will remain cordial beyond 2023. Onochie stated this via updates posted on her Twitter and Facebook pages, in reaction to Femi Fani-Kayode’s remarks criticizing Osinbajo for saying Buhari treats him […]

