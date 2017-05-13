Buhari, Osinbajo Will Be Together Beyond 2023 – Presidential Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Friday said the relationship between the President and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will remain cordial till 2023 and beyond.

If Buhari decides to contest for a second term with Osinbajo in 2019 and wins, their second tenure is expected to end in 2023.

Onochie’s position was contained in a message she posted via her Twitter handle, @Laurestar, and on her Facebook page.

She was reacting to a statement credited to a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in which he criticised Osinbajo for saying Buhari treats him like a son.

The presidential aide wondered why the former minister must comment on all developments in the polity.

She wondered how Osinbajo’s statement that Buhari treats him like a son “has become a source of anger and anxiety for Femi Fani-Kayode.”

She expressed surprise that Fani-Kayode could not understand “father/son relationship, respect, decency and loyalty,” saying, “No he can’t. He doesn’t possess the capacity to even begin to comprehend any sort of relationship. None!”

Onochie expressed the confidence that Fani-Kayode and others could not, no matter how they try, put a wedge between Buhari and Osinbajo.

She said the bond that held the two leaders together was not personal, but that they shared commitment to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Illustrating with different pictures of Buhari and Osinbajo from the campaign period that heralded the 2015 presidential election to the inception of the present administration, Onochie said the leaders would remain united beyond 2023.

She wrote, “As it was in the beginning… So it is now…And so shall it be till 2023 and thereafter…”

Osinbajo had during his visit to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumin Usman, on Thursday, said he was at home in the state because the President, who hails from the state, treats him like a brother and son.

“I feel very much at home in Katsina; more so, because this is the state of the President who has taken me as a brother.

“In fact, the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me,” Osinbajo had said.

He also said with the kind of responsibilities assigned to him, Buhari had left no one in doubt that both of them can live together as brothers.

While saying that the President believes in the unity of the country, the Acting President prayed that God would preserve Buhari, who is currently on medical vacation in London, the United Kingdom.

“The amount of responsibilities President Buhari has given me shows he seriously believes we can live together as brothers.

“I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead as the nation has voted him to do. He seriously believes in Nigerian unity,” he added.



