Buhari receives Chibok girls, says Presidency to supervise rehabilitation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received the 82 freed Chibok girls at his official residence in Aso Rock.

Receiving the girls Buhari said their return is a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to the people of Nigeria. He added that the

Presidency will personally supervise the rehabilitation process of the girls.

“I cannot express in a few words how happy I am to welcome our dear girls back to freedom.

“On behalf of all Nigerians, I will like to share my joy with you, your parents, your relatives, friends and Government of Borno State on regaining your freedom.

“The Federal Government will like to commend the Security Agencies, the Red Cross, local authorities, local and foreign NGOs and all those who contributed in one way or another to secure the release of our Chibok Girls.

“Let me reassure Nigerians, especially relatives and friends of the remaining girls that the Federal Government will spare no effort to see that they and all other Nigerians who have been abducted safely regain their freedom.

“Finally, I am very pleased to have personally met you and let me assure you that the Presidency will personally supervise the

performance of those entrusted with your welfare and commitments made by the Federal Government on your health, education, security and general well-being.

“No human being should go through this kind of ordeal. The security agencies and state governments should continue to provide special protection to educational institutions vulnerable to this kind of outrage, especially in remote areas.

“This administration is resolutely determined to safeguard the security of all Nigerians at all times. Once again, I congratulate you and your parents on your safe return” the President said in a short speech, as obtained from a recording of the National Television Authority that was allowed to cover the event.

The 82 Girls were ferried in two Macopolo buses and taken right into the president’s premises to avoid waiting journalists, after about three hours delay. The girls were originally scheduled to arrive at 4pm but arrived at five minutes after 7pm after completing their medical examinations at the Department of State facility.

Seven months after negotiations by the Federal Government yielded the release of 21 girls, the nation received the news of the release of a second batch of 82 girls, after months of negotiations.

After the release of the 21 girls the president had promised that security agencies will continue the negotiations in earnest until all the Chibok girls have been released.

The girls were freed in an exchange arrangement which saw the release of some Boko Haram members incarcerated by the Federal Government.

The meeting between the President and the girls lasted for about 40 minutes, after which they were shepherded back into the buses inside the premises and driven out.

Journalists covering the State House were however barred from going into the President’s private residence where he received the girls.

Only the Nigerian Television Authority(NTA) reporter and personal photographer to Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo were granted access to cover the event fully.

However, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed later explained that they had not barred journalists but had only been trying to control the narrative.

He said aside the security implications accommodating the 82 girls and several journalists in one room was not feasible.

A total of 276 girls were abducted from Chibok, a small community in Borno State in April 14, 201,4 while preparing for the West African Examinations Council(WAEC) in Chibok town.

23 of the girls had initially been released to the government. The latest release brings the total number of girls so far rescued by the Federal Government to 105.

In October 2016, 21 of the girls were freed by the Boko Haram sect after negotiations between the group and the Nigerian government brokered by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss government.

The girls had earlier been received on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari when they arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Maiduguri on Sunday.

Elizabeth Archibong

The post Buhari receives Chibok girls, says Presidency to supervise rehabilitation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

