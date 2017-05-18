Buhari Receives Flower Bouquet & A ‘Get Well Soon’ Card In London (Photo)
President Buhari receives flower bouquet alongside what looked like a ‘get well soon’ card, from a well-wisher, at the Abuja House, London
