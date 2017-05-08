Buhari: Ridiculous Statements On Health, Ungodly – PFN *Commends FG on Chibok Girls’ Release

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude has advised Nigerians to desist from politicizing the health status of President Mohammadu Buhari.

Dr. Omobude in a press statement endorsed by his Media Aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, yesterday in Benin City, expressed displeasure over the manner many Nigerians are making mockery statements about the Nigerian President’s health status.

According to the PFN Leader, “it is ridiculous, embarrassing and an ungodly act for Nigerians to be uncomplimentary remarks about the health status of the President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians should recognize the fact that President Buhari is human and needs the sincere prayers of all well-meaning Nigeria to steer the ship of the Nation afloat.

“Instead of playing God and making uncomplimentary remarks about the health status of the President, we should all take the issue up in prayers for God’s intervention.

“It is important that we should show some level of respect to the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, irrespective of the political party, religion or ethnic group we belong to.

“Although President Buhari belongs to a particular political party, he is not the President of that party but President of the entire Nigeria as a whole. Therefore, we should all learn to wish our leaders well and not to wish them evil,” Dr. Felix Omobude added.

Meanwhile, the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude has commended the Federal government for the recent release of 82 Chibok school girls.

Dr. Omobude who described the release of the school girls as heartwarming, called on the government to further intensify efforts to free the remaining Chibok school girls still in the captivity of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The PFN leader also urged Nigerians, particularly the Christians not to relent in their prayers aimed at releasing the remaining school girls, even as he called for support for the Nigeria armed forces towards winning the war against terrorism in the country.

