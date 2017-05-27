Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari running a terror government against Igbos, opposition – Fayose

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the raid on the official guest house of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of running a government of terror against opposition. Fayose, through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, also accused the president of going after Igbo leaders in the opposition by […]

Buhari running a terror government against Igbos, opposition – Fayose

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.