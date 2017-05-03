Buhari should address Nigerians to douse tension – AIED

A non-governmental organization, Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED), has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in a live and interactive broadcast to douse tension across the country over the state of his health. In a statement signed by its Director of Research &Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John, the group stated that the […]

Buhari should address Nigerians to douse tension – AIED

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

