Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari should nullify DSS recruitment which favours Katsina – HURIWA

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human Rights Writers’ Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the recruitment into 2016 cadet officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) which favours his North West Katsina home state. National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko described as puerile, unethical and unconstitutional, the reported defence by the presidency that the lopsided […]

Buhari should nullify DSS recruitment which favours Katsina – HURIWA

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.