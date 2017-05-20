Buhari Should Stop Consuming Chemicals, His Problem Is A Spiritual Matter – Abuja-Based Prophet Warns

Outspoken preacher and Abuja-based prophet, Wisdom Nnamdi Ezeigwe, popularly known as “Ojenanmuo” has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to return to Nigeria immediately and seek spiritual solution.

He said Buhari’s frequent trip overseas would not solve his health problems.

Ojenanmuo warned that Buhari risks consumption of more chemicals that may worsen his situation.

His word: “I sincerely empathize with our dear president but as a prophet of the most high God, my advice to Mr President is for him to come back home and seek spiritual help.

“You cannot have, in your backyard, all these people operating on a higher spiritual level and then you are going abroad to seek medical assistance.

“What the president needs to get better is within the country and this is a spiritual matter, not medical.

“Mr President’s sojourn in foreign countries for medical help is not the solution, rather he should look inwards and seek the face of God through the assistance of spiritual physicians who are in abundance in Nigeria”, the cleric told Vanguard in Abuja.

On recession, Ezeigwe said “with faith in God by the people, the nation would exit recession very soon”.

He urged leaders at all levels to discharge their mandates effectively or be prepared to face the wrath of God.

The post Buhari Should Stop Consuming Chemicals, His Problem Is A Spiritual Matter – Abuja-Based Prophet Warns appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

