Buhari takes me as brother, treats me like son, says Osinbajo

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-In a manner that apparently portrays an affinity between them, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari sees him as a brother and also treats him like his son.

He spoke in Katsina, the home state of President Buhari on Thursday while launching the State’s version of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, MSMEs clinic.

Osinbajo’s latest position has overtly countered the perception in some quarters that there may not be any love lost between him and his boss following the wording of a recent letter the President wrote to the National Assembly, announcing a transfer of power to him (Osinbajo).

President Buhari had on Sunday at the verge of his departure to London for a follow-up on his medicals written to the National Parliament, informing the lawmakers of his trip abroad in the fulfillment of Section 145 of the 1999 constitution.

While many expected the president to categorically state that Osinbajo would “act” in his stead, the President in the letter said that his vice will “coordinate” the activities of government in his absence.

The development didn’t sink well to many and has consequently elicited concerns across the nation.

But in a series of tweets @akandeoj yesterday, the spokesman to the Acting President, Laolu Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying that President Buhari has assigned him many responsibilities outside treating him like a son.

The remarks were however a response to the benign and hospital words of the Emir of Katsina to Osinbajo who had said “Here you are home, welcome to the most peaceful state”. We all sit together side by side”, during the launch.

Responding Osinbajo said: “I feel very much @home in KT. Moreso because this is the State of the President who has taken me as a brother.”

“In fact, the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me”.

“The amount of responsibilities President Buhari has given me shows he seriously believes we can live together as brothers”.

“I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead as the nation has voted him to do. He seriously believes in Ngr unity.”

