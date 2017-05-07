Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari to leave Nigeria Sunday night for further medical check-ups

Posted on May 7, 2017

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has revealed that his principal is leaving the country Sunday night, to undergo further medical check-up in London, UK. Adesina, in a tweet, stated that the length of his stay abroad, will be determined by the doctors. Buhari will again hand over […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

