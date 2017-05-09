Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari took best decision to swap Boko Haram prisoners for Chibok girls – Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said the Federal Government’s decision to swap Boko Haram prisoners for the release of Chibok girls was the best decision. In a series of tweets on his social media handle, the lawmaker stressed that the swap deal had lesser consequences compared to that of financial involvement. Sani made […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

