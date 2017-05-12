“Buhari Treats Me Like A Son,” Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Osinbajo’s Statement

A former minister of Aviation in the country, Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to the statement made by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman. Recall that the acting president was quoted to have said he felt at home in Katsina as…

The post “Buhari Treats Me Like A Son,” Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Osinbajo’s Statement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

