Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari treats me like his son – Osinbajo

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like his son. According to his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, on Thursday. “I feel very much at home in Katsina. Moreso because this is the State of […]

Buhari treats me like his son – Osinbajo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.