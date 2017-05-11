Buhari treats me like his son – Osinbajo

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like his son. According to his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, on Thursday. “I feel very much at home in Katsina. Moreso because this is the State of […]

Buhari treats me like his son – Osinbajo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

