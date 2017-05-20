Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari “Why do some people want their own President dead?" – Adesina asks
Pulse Nigeria
Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, is tired of false publications about the death of President Muhammadu Buhari. In light of these false news, he has written an article. In it, he lashes out against people that wish for Buhari's death, The

