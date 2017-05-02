Buhari will destroy Nigeria, if we stop criticizing him – Fayose
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Nigerians to continue criticising President Muhammadu Buhari because the President is on his way to destroy the country. Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum gave the call while reacting to a question on whether he is the main opposition […]
