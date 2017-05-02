Buhari will destroy Nigeria, if we stop criticizing him – Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has called on Nigerians to continue criticising President Muhammadu Buhari because the President is on his way to destroy the country. Fayose, who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum gave the call while reacting to a question on whether he is the main opposition […]

Buhari will destroy Nigeria, if we stop criticizing him – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

