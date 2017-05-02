Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari will not die – Olumba Olumba

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has asked those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari to desist because the President will not die in office. Speaking in Calabar, Cross River State, Obu said God purposely chose Buhari to be President of Nigeria so he can fight against corruption. He […]

